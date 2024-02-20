“Islamic Resistance” targets the enemy’s Ruwaisat Al-Alam, Al-Sammaqa, Al-Marj sites, Ramim barracks, achieves direct hits

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued on Tuesday the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 03:32 pm on Tuesday 20, 2024, the enemyrsquo;s Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons.rdquo;

The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; also announced, quot;At 03:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, its mujahideen targeted the Al-Sammaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons.quot;

In another statement, the quot;Islamic Resistancequot; also announced that quot;its mujahideen targeted, at 02:00 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.quot;

The Islamic Resistance also issued the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 4:15 pm on Tuesday 20, 2024, the Ramim barracks with a Burkan missile, and achieved a directnbsp;hit.rdquo;

nbsp;

==============