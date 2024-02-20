Supreme Court Won’t Hear Virginia High School Admissions Race Case

Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear another case about race and education, rejecting a challenge brought against a Virginia public school’s admissions policy designed to encourage diversity among its students.

The decision comes after the court’s conservative majority struck down affirmative action in college admissions. It means that a lower court’s ruling will be left in place, rejecting a claim brought by a coalition of parents and students that the revamped admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology discriminates against Asian Americans.

The elite public school, nicknamed “TJ,” maintains its approach is race neutral. Plaintiffs in the case, represented by the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, argued that the revised 2020 policy was intended to reduce the number of Asian Americans at the school and that it violated the Constitution’s 14th Amendment which guarantees the law is equally applied to all.

