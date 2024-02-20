Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    News

    Supreme Court Won’t Hear Virginia High School Admissions Race Case

    By

    Feb 20, 2024 , , , , ,
    Supreme Court Won’t Hear Virginia High School Admissions Race Case

    Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear another case about race and education, rejecting a challenge brought against a Virginia public school’s admissions policy designed to encourage diversity among its students.

    The decision comes after the court’s conservative majority struck down affirmative action in college admissions. It means that a lower court’s ruling will be left in place, rejecting a claim brought by a coalition of parents and students that the revamped admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology discriminates against Asian Americans.

    The elite public school, nicknamed “TJ,” maintains its approach is race neutral. Plaintiffs in the case, represented by the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, argued that the revised 2020 policy was intended to reduce the number of Asian Americans at the school and that it violated the Constitution’s 14th Amendment which guarantees the law is equally applied to all.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Oklahoma teen Dagny Benedict, 16, dies ‘from brain trauma’ hours after a physical fight where girl ‘repeatedly beat her**** head on the floor’ at a restroom at the school but teachers failed to call 911

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Scott Bakula, 69, from Quantum Leap makes a rare appearance with sweetheart of 30 years Chelsea Field, 66, at Ordinary Angels premiere

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Russia’s air force took control of the skies before seizing victory in a front-line fight, and it could be ‘devastating’ for Ukraine if it continues, war experts say

    Feb 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Oklahoma teen Dagny Benedict, 16, dies ‘from brain trauma’ hours after a physical fight where girl ‘repeatedly beat her**** head on the floor’ at a restroom at the school but teachers failed to call 911

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Scott Bakula, 69, from Quantum Leap makes a rare appearance with sweetheart of 30 years Chelsea Field, 66, at Ordinary Angels premiere

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Russia’s air force took control of the skies before seizing victory in a front-line fight, and it could be ‘devastating’ for Ukraine if it continues, war experts say

    Feb 20, 2024
    News

    Meet Cyrille Vigneron, the CEO of luxury jeweler Cartier who personally approves all of its designs

    Feb 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy