Suspect in Colorado Dorm Murders Was Victim’s Roommate, Police Say

Helen H. Richardson/Getty

The 25-year-old man arrested in the murders of two people in a University of Colorado-Colorado Springs dorm room was the roommate of one of the victims, authorities say.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez was quoted as telling NBC News on Tuesday that the suspect, Nicholas Jordan, had roomed with 25-year-old Samuel Knopp, who was found dead Friday morning alongside 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery. Both Jordan and Knopp were students at the school, while Montgomery was not.

Jordan was taken into police custody Monday morning and hit with first-degree murder charges. He’s due to appear in court Tuesday and is currently being held on $1 million bond.

Read more at The Daily Beast.