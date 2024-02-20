She was the hot girl in BIG ’90s movies with Richard Gere, Mel Gibson and Robert Downey Jr – and there is a Blake Lively link. Who is she?

He had a prosperous career in the 1980s and 1990s, and is still working today.

This beauty made hugely successful movies, and some of her co-stars were the most attractive men of their time.

The handsome male actors she shared the screen with include Tom Selleck, Richard Gere and Robert Downey Jr.

And this lady also co-starred with pin-up Michelle Pfeiffer in Married To The Mob in the 1980s.

There is also a connection with Blake Lively.

On Monday she was seen at the premiere of her new film with Hilary Swank. Who is she?

He had a prosperous career in the 1980s and 1990s, and is still working today. He worked with Tom Selleck, Richard Gere and Robert Downey Jr, as well as Michelle Pfeiffer. He also has a connection with Blake Lively. On Monday she was seen at the premiere of her new film alongside Hilary Swank. Who is she?

This is Nancy Travis.

This actress next door was in Three Men And A Baby in 1987 with Selleck, as well as Ted Danson and Steve Gutenberg, which put her on the map.

Then came 1988’s Married To The Mob with Pfeiffer.

That same year he appeared in the hit baseball film Eight Men Out with John Cusack and in I’ll Be Home For Christmas with Hal Holbrook.

By the 1990s he had received one hit after another.

In 1990 she starred in Loose Cannons as Riva alongside Downey.

He later played a larger role in Internal Affairs, also in 1990, as Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Avilla alongside the leading man of the time, Richard Gere.

Also in 1990 he was again on Air America with Downey and Mel Gibson. And she also appeared in Three men and a little lady.

In 1992 she starred in Falled Away as Cassie Slocombe.

She again had a meaty role as Joan Barry opposite Downey in Chaplin’s classic 1992 film, which earned her Oscar attention.

In 1993 she played Rita Baker in The Vanishing, starring Jeff Bridges and Kiefer Sutherland.

And in 1993 he was the star of Then I Married an Ax Murderer with Mike Myers.

This is Nancy Travis. Seen here at the New York premiere of Ordinary Angels.

(Left to right) Kevin Downes, Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson, Emily Mitchell, Jon Gunn, Jon Berg, Andrew Erwin, Travis and Drew Powell

He has worked steadily since then.

In 1995, Travis moved to television with the comedy Almost Perfect.

And then there was Lifetime’s romantic drama film My Last Love in 1999.

In 2002, Travis had the lead role of psychology professor Dr. Joyce Reardon in the four-hour television adaptation of Stephen King’s Rose Red.

She then returned to film: she starred in the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants with Blake.

The actress was the female lead in Three Men and a Baby.

Seen here in a scene with Robert Downey Jr for Air America in 1990.

In the film Internal Affairs with Richard Gere in 1990

And in 2007 she was seen in The Jane Austen Book Club, an adaptation of the 2004 novel of the same name.

In 2009 she starred in the Hallmark Channel movie Safe Harbor, about a happily married couple.

She then guest-starred on two episodes of Desperate Housewives.

Then came roles in Grey’s Anatomy and How I Met Your Mother.

In 2011, Travis starred in the ABC comedy Last Man Standing alongside Tim Allen.

and Travis arrives at the premiere of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood in 2005.

From left, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, Jenna Boyd, America Ferrera, Mike Vogel, Kyle Schmid and Travis.

Travis and Tamblyn side by side at Pants party

Last Man Standing was canceled in 2017 after six seasons and 130 episodes, but was revived by Fox in the fall of 2018.

From 2017 to 2018, Travis played Brendan Gleeson’s ex-wife in the crime thriller series Mr. Mercedes.

In 2018, Travis starred alongside Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the series The Kominsky Method.

He’s now in Ordinary Angels with Swank.

In 1994, Travis married Robert N. Fried, a film studio executive. They have two sons: Benjamin E. and Jeremy.