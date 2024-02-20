Kenny Smith Finally Addresses His Controversial Comments on WNBA Star

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite the backlash over his All-Star weekend comments about New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, NBA analyst Kenny Smith said he was actually “advocating” for the WNBA player and that the controversy was “much ado about nothing.”

Smith came under fire for his extremely awkward exchange with fellow NBA on TNT analyst Reggie Miller during NBA All-Star Saturday Night. The festivities featured a thrilling three-point contest between Ionescu and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, pitting the WNBA’s and NBA’s top shooters against each other. Curry edged out Ionescu by a final tally of 29-26.

Immediately after Curry pulled out the victory with a flurry of clutch shots at the end, Smith insisted Ionescu should have been allowed to shoot from the women’s three-point line, remarks that many found condescending and sexist. (Ionescu competed with the slightly smaller WNBA ball while both players shot from NBA range—something Ionsecu wanted to do.)

