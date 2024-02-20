90 Day Fiancé stars Sam Wilson and Citra Herani reveal they married 4 months ago in a private ceremony: ‘The happiest day of our lives’

<!–

90 Day Fiancé stars Sam Wilson and Citra Herani revealed they walked down the aisle together.

The photo album features photos of Citra in her gorgeous white lace dress, showing off her huge wedding ring alongside her husband, who is wearing an elegant suit.

“The nice thing about marrying your best friend is that, even after years of being together, you still have endless things to talk about,” she added.

90 Day Fiancé stars Sam Wilson and Citra Herani revealed that they recently walked down the aisle together.

“We were very happy that our parents were able to attend and they put aside their own religious beliefs to celebrate our union wholeheartedly,” Citra, who is Muslim, told the outlet.

Wilson’s brother played the role of officiant during the wedding ceremony, which incorporated elements of a Muslim celebration.

To add a sentimental touch to the occasion, Herani’s mother had the deepest honor to give her as a gift.

‘Getting married means being together side by side… finally! Not doing long distance anymore makes us very happy. Now we are truly one,” Herani told the news source.

In her Instagram post, Citra also defended Sam after she was criticized for marrying a man with a substance abuse disorder.

From the age of 15, Sam struggled with drug addiction problems. Despite his turbulent past, he opened up to Citra about her struggles on the show and she accepted it wholeheartedly.

As their relationship progressed, Sam and Citra became engaged and he made the decision to convert to Islam to marry her.

Citra took to her Instagram to announce the exciting news and share stunning snaps from her 2023 farm wedding on Tuesday.

‘We’ve been waiting so long to post these photos!’ she said. ‘We are getting married on September 10, 2023!! I’ve been married to you for 4 months, it’s been a good ride. I love being your wife!!’

The duo, who initially connected through a dating app and made their television debut on the 10th season of the TLC reality show, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Cameron, Missouri, surrounded by 30 close friends and family.

‘When people said ‘you left your country, your family, your career and came to the United States to marry this loser?’ He’s not a loser! she replied.

“He is the best guy I have ever met in my entire life, there is no one like him. He is the one I prayed for. The way he treated me is all I asked for all this time. I found my man who can treat me so well and so sweet.’

“It’s so rare to find someone so loyal these days that I’m glad I found mine,” he added.

As for Sam, he told People that he’s focused on his future. “My dream is to buy a nice modern house for Citra,” he shared.