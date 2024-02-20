Suspect Arrested After Leaving SoHo Hotel in Slain Woman’s Leggings

The Daily Beast/NYPD

A man suspected in a recent murder at a New York City hotel has been arrested in Arizona after allegedly stabbing two women.

On Feb. 18, Scottsdale police officers apprehended 26-year-old Raad Almansoori after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times and fled in a stolen car in Surprise, Arizona. The victim was hospitalized.

While in police custody, Almansoori allegedly incriminated himself in the incident, as well as in the stabbing of another woman in an attempted robbery the day before in Phoenix, police said.

