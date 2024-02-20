‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Discuss ‘Horrifying’ Past Defense of Convicted Child Abuser

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Boy Meets World stars Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle used the latest episode of their rewatch podcast to address their experiences with convicted sexual abuser Brian Peck.

On the Monday edition of Pod Meets World, the hosts were joined by family therapist Kati Morton in a discussion about Peck, who guest-starred on two Season 5 episodes of Boy Meets World. In the podcast episode’s intro, Fishel explained that they felt the need to address Peck because his episodes are coming up in their recap podcast, and because both Strong and Friedle were recently contacted for statements about Peck.

(Though she didn’t explain why, it’s likely because Peck’s story is set to be featured in an upcoming docuseries, Quiet on Set, about past alleged abuse and grooming at Nickelodeon.)

