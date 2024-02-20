Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

    News

    Private Jet Tracker Claps Back at Taylor Swift’s Attorney

    The litigious wrath of Taylor Swift is well-documented and much-feared in the industry, but Jack Sweeney, a college student with a passion for publicly documenting private jet journeys taken by the rich and famous, is pushing back against the pop star. On Monday, Sweeney announced on X that he had sent a dismissive reply to Katie Wright Morrone, Swift’s attorney, in response to a cease and desist letter Morrone sent that demanded that Sweeney stop posting Swift’s jet journeys online.

    At the end of December, Morrone’s cease and desist to Sweeney insisted that he was guilty of engaging “in stalking and harassing behavior, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information about our Client’s location and future whereabouts to the public.”

    “We request that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication of this information,” Morrone’s letter continued.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

