Russian Troops Caught Executing POWs as Kyiv Marks Grim Anniversary

Ukraine marked the 10th anniversary of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes Day on Tuesday with a gut-wrenching reminder of what is at stake in the country’s war against Russia.

As President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the nation to remember the last protesters killed in Kyiv on February 20, 2014, in the revolution that saw the country break free from Moscow’s grip—a reminder, he said, that “Ukrainians know how to fight for their own freedom”—footage circulated of Russian troops executing three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Zaporizhzhia region over the weekend.

The open-source intelligence group DeepState UA first released the footage, apparently filmed with a drone, of three Russian soldiers gunning down the Ukrainians who had already surrendered. The brief clip shows one Ukrainian already down, while two others, apparently wounded, stagger away—as the Russian troops behind them quietly get into position and then shoot them from behind.

