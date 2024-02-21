Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Judge Says Giuliani Can Appeal—But Not With His Own Cash

    A bankruptcy judge ruled on Tuesday that to appeal the $148 million ruling in his recent defamation case, Rudy Giuliani must acquire third-party funding that’s approved by the court.

    U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane issued an order ruling that Giuliani’s financial situation is so precarious, that the fees required to appeal the verdict can’t come from Giuliani’s assets.

    “Any fees and expenses incurred by the Debtor and his advisors in the Freeman Litigation in connection with any Post-Trial Filings and the Notice of Appeal shall not be paid by, and shall not result in a claim against, the Debtor or his estate,” Judge Lane wrote in the order filed Tuesday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

