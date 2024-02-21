Tom Sandoval Compares Himself to George Floyd and O.J.

Jenny Kim/Bravo via Getty Images

Tom Sandoval, the villain at the center of last year’s Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal, is doubling down on the victim narrative he’s been peddling ever since he was caught stepping out on his girlfriend of a decade, Ariana Madix, with co-star Rachel Leviss.

In a huge coup for the disgraced Sandoval, his latest platform is a beautifully photographed profile in the New York Times Magazine, published on Tuesday.

“It’s frustrating because, you know, everybody cashed in,” Sandoval said about the post-“Scandoval” media frenzy. “Everybody won on this. The cast, the execs, the network—everybody made so much money. But I try to put it on myself, to make the best opportunity out of it that I can.”

