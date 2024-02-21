Scott Bakula, 69, from Quantum Leap makes a rare appearance with sweetheart of 30 years Chelsea Field, 66, at Ordinary Angels premiere

Quantum Leap’s Scott Bakula has become a real silver fox.

The 69-year-old TV star made a rare appearance at the New York premiere of the movie Ordinary Angels, starring Hilary Swank, on Monday.

The iconic actor was very well dressed in a black coat over a white shirt and a large black and white checkered scarf for his moment on the red carpet.

Also with the on-screen favorite was his 30-year-old girlfriend, Chelsea Field, 66, who is also an actress best known for The Last Boy Scout and NCIS: New Orleans.

The two began dating in the 1990s and married in 2009; They have two children.

The actor seen on the left in the hit TV show Quantum Leap with Dean Stockwell

Chelsea looked stylish in a blue and white striped sweater with a black coat with red trim.

Scott is best known for playing Sam in his science fiction television series Quantum Leap.

He also played Captain Jonathan Archer on Star Trek: Enterprise.

From 2014 to 2021, he played Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride on NCIS: New Orleans.

Bakula was born in St. Louis, Missouri then He moved to New York City in 1976.

He made his professional debut in the 1977 national tour of the musical Shenandoah and worked on stage for several years.

Then in 1989, she landed the lead role alongside co-star Dean Stockwell in the science fiction television series Quantum Leap, which aired until 1993.

Bakula played time traveler Dr. Sam Beckett, who was trapped by a malfunction in his time machine to correct things that went wrong in the past.

The couple seen arm in arm at the Race To Erase gala in Los Angeles in May 2003.

He also appeared in Masters Of The Universe with James Tolkan in 1987.

Chelsea seen in a scene from The Last Boy Scout in 1991

The brunette seen in Dust Devil in 1992 while holding a gun and wearing a purple dress.

Field in Rules Of Obsession in 1994. She often took on pin-up roles.

Field is seen far left in the film Andre with Keith Carradine and Tina Majorino in 1994.

From 1993 to 1995 he was in Murphy Brown with Candice Bergen.

He also played Jim Olmeyer, the same-sex partner of Sam Robards’ Jim Berkley, in the film American Beauty (1999).

Bakula was on Star Trek: Enterprise from 2001 to 2005.

He appeared as a lawyer. Jack Ross in an episode of Boston Legal, Glow in the Dark, which aired in 2008.

In 2009, he began a recurring role on the television series Chuck as Stephen J. Bartowski, the long-lost father of the character of the same name.

Bakula in Quantum Leap which aired from 1989 to 1993.

Bakula delves into the life of a 1950s college student who poses as a superhero; seen with Neil Patrick Harris

From April to May 2012, he guest-starred in the final five episodes of Desperate Housewives as Bree Van de Kamp’s criminal defense attorney and third husband.

Next came a role in Two And a Half Men and then it was the new HBO series, Looking.

Then in 2014, Bakula was cast to star in the NCIS spin-off series, NCIS: New Orleans.

He made a cameo appearance as himself in the opening episode of season 12 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Bakula married Krista Neumann in 1981.

They had two children before divorcing in 1995. He married actress Chelsea Field in 2009 after a 15-year relationship. Bakula and Field share two children.

Field began his career as Solid Gold Dancer and one of his first television roles was on Airwolf in 1985.

She also played Teela in the 1987 film adaptation of Masters of the Universe.

He also appeared on Thirtysomething in 1988 and Capital News in 1990.

She began playing attorney Rita Devereaux on NCIS: New Orleans during the show’s third season.

Field also had a stable film career.

In 1985 he had a small role as Randy in Perfect with John Travolta and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The following year he appeared in Commando.

In 1989 she played Amy in Skin Deep with John Ritter.

He had a larger role in the 1991 film Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man with Mickey Rourke.

She could then be seen in The Last Boy Scout with Bruce Willis and Dust Devil.

His other films include 1994’s A Passion To Kill and then Andre, 1995’s The Wrong Woman, 1996’s Flipper, 1998’s Wicked and 2008’s Just Add Water.