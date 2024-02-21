Oklahoma teen Dagny Benedict, 16, dies ‘from brain trauma’ hours after a physical fight where girl ‘repeatedly beat her**** head on the floor’ at a restroom at the school but teachers failed to call 911

An Oklahoma teenager died “from brain trauma” hours after allegedly being involved in a fight at school where his classmates are said to have slammed the victim’s head into the bathroom floor.

Dagny Benedict, 16, was attacked at Owasso Public High School, according to the young man’s family.

The teenager died in hospital on February 8, allegedly after being beaten by three girls. The cause of the alleged altercation has not been confirmed.

Police investigating the death said the school did not make any 911 calls. They were summoned to the hospital around 3 p.m. on February 7.

The teen’s mother, Sue Benedict, described her son as a straight-A student, an animal lover and a talented cook during a funeral Thursday.

“I loved Dagny very much,” he said. WYMT adding that the teenager “was tough but a great kid.”

Oklahoma teenager Dagny Benedict, 16, died after allegedly being involved in a fight at school.

The Owasso Public High School student died in the hospital on Feb. 8, a day after the alleged fight.

The incident reportedly involved the teen’s head being repeatedly smashed into the school bathroom floor.

Police were called to the hospital around 3:30 p.m. on February 7, according to a police statement.

The young man was discharged, but quickly returned the next day and later died.

Police have yet to confirm whether the death was related to the alleged fight. They are awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology from the medical examiner’s office, which will give the final verdict on the cause of death.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

“The Owasso Police Department will release all information required by law, but it is the Department’s policy not to release incident reports for cases that are under active investigation when there is a risk of compromising or harming the investigation,” the statement said.

‘We understand that people are concerned about this incident and we can assure everyone that this incident is being taken seriously and is being fully investigated.

“The Owasso Police Department offers our condolences to the family, friends, fellow students and loved ones of the deceased student and we will do everything we can to uncover the truth.”

His friends said Benedict’s name was ‘Nex’. The teenager was described as a nature lover and an enthusiastic cook who adored his cat Zeus.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy and a toxicology report before releasing the cause of death.

In a statement to local media, Owasso Public Schools said it could not comment amid an ongoing investigation.

His schoolmate Alexandria Davidson said the teen’s name was Nex.

“At first I didn’t feel anything. I couldn’t. What am I supposed to feel at that moment? Knowing that someone you might have known, someone you used to walk the halls with, someone you might have been in class with is no longer part of our lives, no longer part of the community. It’s a community that I love and now she’s gone,” she told WYMT.

An obituary described the teenager’s love of nature and his “affectionate” disposition, especially toward the beloved cat Zeus.

“Dagny enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as watching Walking Dead, drawing, reading, and playing Ark and Minecraft,” the notice said.

The teen is survived by his parents Sue and Walter Benedict, as well as four sisters, two brothers and a niece and nephew, according to the obituary.

A GoFundMe It has also been created to help the family cover funeral expenses.

“It is with great sadness and great regret that we have to share the unexpected passing of Dagny Benedict on February 8, 2024.

‘Dagny was a daughter, sister, cousin and aunt. She was a 16-year-old 10th grade student from Owasso Oklahoma.

In a statement to local media, Owasso Public Schools said it could not comment amid an ongoing investigation.

DailyMail.com has contacted Owasso schools and the Owasso Police Department for comment.