Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    News

    Usher Regrets Smacking Nicki Minaj’s Butt at the VMAs

    By

    Feb 20, 2024 , , , ,
    Usher Regrets Smacking Nicki Minaj’s Butt at the VMAs

    Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    Usher, riding high off his triumphant Super Bowl Halftime Show, appeared on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, where host Charlamagne Tha God grilled the performer about some of his past stage antics.

    In particular, Charlamagne asked Usher about the time he slapped Nicki Minaj’s butt during their performance at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

    “Have you seen some of your old moments, like when you were on stage with Nicki Minaj and you were headbutting her ass? Why was you so unhinged?” Charlamagne asked.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Hosts forced to stay away from Joe Biden’s campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19: President arrives in California as he builds war chest

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    Baulkham Hills, North Parramatta triple death tragedy: Inside the humdrum suburban life of the martial arts master accused of murdering an entire family

    Feb 21, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump leadership PAC spent nearly $3M on legal bills in January

    Feb 21, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Hosts forced to stay away from Joe Biden’s campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19: President arrives in California as he builds war chest

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    Baulkham Hills, North Parramatta triple death tragedy: Inside the humdrum suburban life of the martial arts master accused of murdering an entire family

    Feb 21, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump leadership PAC spent nearly $3M on legal bills in January

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    Citigroup just boosted its CEO’s pay to $26 million even as it plans to slash thousands of jobs

    Feb 21, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy