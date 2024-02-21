Usher Regrets Smacking Nicki Minaj’s Butt at the VMAs

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Usher, riding high off his triumphant Super Bowl Halftime Show, appeared on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, where host Charlamagne Tha God grilled the performer about some of his past stage antics.

In particular, Charlamagne asked Usher about the time he slapped Nicki Minaj’s butt during their performance at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Have you seen some of your old moments, like when you were on stage with Nicki Minaj and you were headbutting her ass? Why was you so unhinged?” Charlamagne asked.

Read more at The Daily Beast.