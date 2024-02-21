Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Nikki Haley Fights Back Tears as She Talks About Deployed Husband

    Nikki Haley Fights Back Tears as She Talks About Deployed Husband

    In a rare sight of intense emotion, Nikki Haley fought back tears as she spoke about her husband’s deployment during a campaign speech in South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

    Video of Haley’s speech—in which she announced she intends to stay in the 2024 GOP presidential race beyond South Carolina—shows her choking up as she begins speaking about her husband, Maj. Michael Haley.

    Michael has been deployed to the Horn of Africa since June 2023 in what is his second stint overseas. Haley indicated she regularly worries his unit, the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of the South Carolina National Guard, could come under attack.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

