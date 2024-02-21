McDonald’s sends the internet into a spin by launching its first-ever line of BEAUTY products

McDonald’s is offering all makeup lovers the opportunity to combine their two passions in a spectacular way after launching its first line of beauty products.

The fast food giant has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails.INC to create a range of nail products inspired by some of its most famous menu offerings.

For those interested in achieving the perfect McManicure, there’s no shortage of items to choose from, and the collaboration includes several “sets” with multiple products.

One set features red nail polish in the same shade as the fast food company’s iconic brand, as well as McDonald’s-inspired nail decals, including burgers, fries and the famous golden arches, while another offers customers A French manicure with a touch of French fries. .

For those looking for a more subtle manicure, the gold heart polish is an understated ode to the slogan “We’re lovin’ it,” with sparkling gold hearts that look best on a red nail.

The french fry and manicure option is $6.99, with fake nails featuring the famous french fries. The set includes 30 medium almond nails in nude, as well as non-fried options.

The entire potato chip-inspired set is available for $8.99 online and in-store at Target on March 3.

Mini vegan and cruelty-free nail polish shades include Big Mac Please, appropriately in ‘burger brown’, and Gotta Ketchup in red.

The limited edition collection is already making waves on the internet.

The nail polish company posted about the surprising collaboration and received support, although some questioned the purpose of the collection.

‘How ridiculous. If only it were April Fools’ Day,’ one commenter responded.

“I love it,” was a popular response.

This isn’t the first time the manicure brand has experimented with limited-edition food collaborations, having previously partnered with White Claw, Velveeta, and Froot Loops.

One model showed off the McDonald’s collaboration, complete with the logo on her nails.

Customers can show their love for the Big Mac, French fries, and even soft serve ice cream with their new nail art.

The Big Mac Please shade is appropriately in ‘hamburger brown’ and is designed to be used as a French manicure shade to channel French fries.

Mini vegan and cruelty-free nail polish shades include Gotta Ketchup in red, as well as a gold glitter option.

One fan commented: ‘Ahh I need this! I love McDonald’s.’

Others made suggestions and one of them asked, “No chicken nugget?”

This isn’t the first time the manicure brand has experimented with limited-edition food collaborations, having previously partnered with White Claw, Velveeta, Froot Loops and Cheez-It.

McDonald’s is also a fan of fast food collaboration and has previously partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market and Crocs brands.

The beauty collaboration with the fast food giant is the most delicious combination.