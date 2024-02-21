Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Meghan McCain Slams Kari Lake’s Lame Excuse for Bashing Her Dad

    Meghan McCain Slams Kari Lake’s Lame Excuse for Bashing Her Dad

    Megan McCain on Tuesday refused to humor U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake’s attempt to take back her jabs at McCain’s late father, the former U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

    “Kari Lake is trying to walk back her continued attacks on my Dad (& family) and all of his loyal supporters after telling them to ‘get the hell out’. Guess she realized she can’t become a Senator without us.” the View co-host wrote in a post on X Tuesday.

    “No peace, bitch. We see you for who you are – and are repulsed by it,” McCain wrote.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

