Meghan McCain Slams Kari Lake’s Lame Excuse for Bashing Her Dad

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Megan McCain on Tuesday refused to humor U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake’s attempt to take back her jabs at McCain’s late father, the former U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

“Kari Lake is trying to walk back her continued attacks on my Dad (& family) and all of his loyal supporters after telling them to ‘get the hell out’. Guess she realized she can’t become a Senator without us.” the View co-host wrote in a post on X Tuesday.

“No peace, bitch. We see you for who you are – and are repulsed by it,” McCain wrote.

