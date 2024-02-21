Oklahoma Pols Want a Database of Everyone Who Has an Abortion

Oklahoma Legislature

An Oklahoma bill that would create a database of every person who obtained an abortion is one step closer to becoming law.

The so-called Oklahoma Right To Human Life Act, authored by state Rep. Kevin West, passed out of the Public Health Committee last week and moves to a full House vote next month. The bill would require the Oklahoma State Department of Health to create a database in which each patient is identified by a “unique patient identifier” to track how many abortions a patient has and when. That information and the identity of the patient could be released to authorities under a court order.

Oklahoma already outlaws all abortions except when necessary to save the life of the mother, without exceptions for rape or incest.

Read more at The Daily Beast.