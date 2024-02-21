EXCLUSIVE: Inside the MAFS plot twist too wild for TV: Intruder bombshell scrubbed from the edit – this is what Channel Nine doesn’t want you to know

<!–

A shocking storyline involving new girlfriend Jade Pywell and boyfriend Jayden Eynaud was cut from the show at the last minute, Daily Mail Australia can exclusively reveal.

The unaired drama centers on Jade and groom Jayden, who, in an unforeseen twist, recognized each other immediately after Jade’s entrance to the ceremony.

Jayden was one of four grooms who attended Intruder’s wedding along with his girlfriend Eden Harper and her co-stars.

The pair had previously crossed paths while working at a bar on the Gold Coast, with Jayden handling security duties and Jade serving drinks behind the bar.

“The Gold Coast social scene is a very close-knit community, especially within the restaurant and club circuit,” a source explained.

‘Obviously Jayden was one of the first leaked boyfriends and Jade knew he was on the show. He also recognized her immediately and the producers were living for it.’

Producers were quick to stir the pot by separating Eden and Jayden, anticipating a clash that ultimately never materialized.

“The tension was palpable throughout the night, with producers fanning the flames, but the expected fireworks ended in failure,” the source revealed.

Despite the producers’ best efforts, Jade and Eden formed a quick friendship, and any hint of a romantic spark between Jade and Jayden failed to ignite.

“The whole scenario, although loaded that day, lacked the necessary substance to go on the air,” the source admitted.

“It was a confusing situation for all cast members present, with much speculation and little reward.”

“Eden and Jade quickly became friends and there was nothing more.”

Photos taken by Daily Mail Australia show Jayden unconcerned by the claims, having fun with his producer while posing for paparazzi.

Eden was seen sitting alone chatting with a jogger, while Jayden spoke to cameras in another area.