GOP’S Biden Impeachment Witness Told Feds He Got Stories from Russian Officials

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The increasingly-discredited star witness for the GOP-led impeachment inquiry into president Joe Biden admitted to federal authorities that he had ties to high-ranking Russian officials, according to a memo from special counsel David Weiss filed on Tuesday.

“[Alexander] Smirnov’s contacts with Russian officials who are affiliated with Russian intelligence services are not benign,” the memo said.

“During his custodial interview on February 14, Smirnov admitted that officials associated with Russian intelligence were involved in passing a story about [Hunter Biden],” the memo said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.