Kim Kardashian seems to be the latest celebrity to join the ranks of Cybertruck owners

Kim Kardashian has been showing off a Tesla Cybertruck on social media.

Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of a Tesla Cybertruck on her Instagram.Other celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Lady Gaga have been spotted with the electric pickup.Tesla began deliveries of the Cybertruck in November to its first dozen customers.

Kim Kardashian appears to have a new ride — and it’s one of the hottest in Hollywood.

The billionaire reality-star-turned-mogul showed off a Tesla Cybertruck on her Instagram story on Tuesday with the caption “Cool Carpool Mom.”

It’s the second time this month she’s posted the electric pickup truck, having taken to the app before the Super Bowl to post a photo of the Tesla next to a private jet that was taking her to the game.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of a Cybertruck to her Instagram on Tuesday.

Instagram

A spokesperson for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kardashian is not the only celebrity who has been spotted with the EV, an eye-catching car that’s become a status symbol of sorts.

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was among the exclusive group of Cybertruck owners to have received a vehicle in November 2023 when the first batch of the long-awaited truck was delivered.

In January, Pharrell Williams was photographed trying to park the electric pickup truck in downtown Miami, and more recently, Lady Gaga was spotted riding shotgun in a Cybertruck.

The futuristic pickup truck comes in three different trim levels with price tags between $60,990 and $99,990.

While not the most expensive of Kardashian’s cars — she’s previously shown off her custom-painted Lamborghini Urus (starting price: $237,848) and her “favorite baby ever,” which is her Maybach Sedan ($193,400) — the Cybertruck is quite exclusive. CEO Elon Musk has said that the company will only sell about 200,000 to 250,000 trucks annually until at least 2025.

The jury is still out on if, like with Kardashian’s G-Wagon, any of her kids will get matching rides, but the good news for the West children is that Tesla’s toy Cyberquad is still available for the low price of $1,900.

Read the original article on Business Insider