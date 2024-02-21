These Kitchen Tools Are Our Favorite Investments of 2024 So Far

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s something inspiring about resolutions—regardless of what time of year you commit to them. We imagine them to be life-altering when we set out to accomplish them, but success is hard to achieve unless your everyday habits and behaviors align with your goals. One place we often make our most lofty, ambitious resolutions is in the kitchen.

Every year, countless individuals set out to change and enliven their culinary habits, whether that’s eating healthier, ordering out less to save money, packing daily lunches, and so much more. Fortunately, cultivating new habits in the kitchen may not be easy, but with the right tools on hand, it’s much more manageable to stay on track.

Read more at The Daily Beast.