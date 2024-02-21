Massachusetts Man Accused of Killing His Wife Sentenced in Art Fraud Case

Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Brian Walshe, the Massachusetts man charged with the murder of his real estate executive wife, was sentenced on Tuesday to 37 months behind bars in a separate criminal case involving a scam he orchestrated to sell counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings.

Walshe, 49, did not speak on his behalf during the sentencing hearing in Boston federal court, according to NBC Boston. His sentence is set to run concurrent to any state sentence he might face should be convicted of Ana Walshe’s slaying after a trial later this year.

On Tuesday, Walshe was also ordered to pay $475,000 in restitution, with credit for the $95,000 he’s already handed over to the government, according to the Department of Justice.

