Baltimore police close domestic abuse investigation into Ravens star Zay Flowers after alleged accuser told officers he just had ‘a really bad ten minutes’ and she ‘hasn’t been scared since’

Ravens’ first-round pick from last year no longer under investigation

The investigation into Flowers emerged on February 8 over the alleged charges

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is no longer under investigation by local police for alleged domestic abuse charges.

“She told officers that “it was a really bad ten minutes but (she) hasn’t been scared since,” according to police records, via the flag of baltimore. “He also told them that “he has a lot to lose and that he is too smart to do something like that.”

The alleged incident that sparked the investigation took place in Acton, Massachusetts, which is about 25 miles northwest of Boston College, where Flowers became one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top receivers.

According to police documents, Flowers’ brother allegedly pulled out a firearm during the incident.

Police closed investigation into Flowers over alleged domestic abuse charges

Flowers was a big part of the Baltimore Ravens’ recent season as a rookie wide receiver.

Police documents also indicate that the woman in the alleged incident said she was assaulted by an NFL player, although she did not name him during the distressed 911 call.

Local police were forced to search social media to find which NFL player might be a suspect, according to the Baltimore flag.

He set Baltimore’s rookie record for receptions (77) and receiving yards (858).

Flowers may be best remembered for a critical fumble against the Chiefs during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game.