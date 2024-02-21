Timothee Chalamet gushes over ‘superpower actors’ Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler as the Dune: Part Two cast lands EW digital cover ahead of film’s release

Timothee Chalamet was joined by his Dune: Part Two co-stars Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler for a digital cover of Entertainment Weeklywhich was released on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old actor gave a wide-ranging interview to the media outlet, during which he praised his old and new co-stars as “super powerful actors.”

Chalamet, who recently admitted that she felt a little uncomfortable during the film’s romantic scenes, marveled at her ability toIt strikes a delicate balance between spectacle and credibility.

“They instinctively know how to exist in a film of this size and really bring a strong presence, keeping the naturalism alive,” he explained.

Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in Dune, which was based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

Timothee Chalamet was joined by his Dune: Part Two co-stars Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler for a digital cover for Entertainment Weekly, which launched Tuesday.

The film was released to much critical and commercial success in March 2021 and won six Academy Awards.

Chalamet went on to talk about a particularly pivotal scene he worked on for Dune: Part Two, in which Atreides delivers a speech entirely in Chakobsa, a language constructed specifically for the upcoming film.

“Those five days on set, speaking in a language meant for movies, I was just savoring those days… Even when we rehearsed that scene, we tried our best,” he recalled.

Director Denis Villeneuve, who also directed the first Dune film, had high praise for the Wonka star’s work and stated that working on the scene became unexpectedly emotional.

‘It’s something special to see that shy boy from the beginning bring all the firepower to that scene. “He moved me to tears because of how magnificent and powerful he was,” he said.

Zendaya was later asked about playing Chani, a member of the Fremen and Atreides’ romantic interest, in the upcoming sequel.

The 27-year-old actress praised Villeneuve for bringing greater focus to her character and giving her more authority to challenge Atreides’ motivations.

“Something I really appreciate about what Denis did with Chani is that he gives her his own convictions and his heart. In the book, she immediately accepts the fact that he is the messiah and never questions it,” he said.

The 28-year-old actor gave a wide-ranging interview to the media outlet, during which he praised his old and new co-stars as “super powerful actors.”

The actor, who felt a little uncomfortable during the romantic scenes of the film, praised the efforts of the actors involved in the film and stated that they managed to strike a delicate balance between spectacle and believability.

Zendaya was later asked about playing Chani, a member of the Fremen and Atreides’ romantic interest, in the upcoming sequel.

The 27-year-old actress praised Villeneuve for focusing more on her character and giving her more authority to challenge Atreides’ motivations.

Pugh will play Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Padishah Shaddam IV and Dune’s effective narrator, in the upcoming feature film.

The Oppenheimer actress told the outlet that she was excited to play a character that was a departure from her usual type.

“The characters I’ve cast in the past tend to be incredibly vocal, very loud and opinionated. I think this might be one of the calmest characters I’ve played,” he said.

Butler will play Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who was originally played by Sting in the 1984 David Lynch-directed adaptation of the novel.

The Elvis star also spoke about the harsh filming conditions the film’s crew endured, which served to bring everyone closer together while working on the film.

‘It really brings the whole crew together. “There’s something very humiliating about being in such an uncomfortable environment,” she said.

Villeneuve then talked about the sandworm riding scenes that will appear in Dune: Part Two, which were not as developed in Herbert’s novel as he would have liked.

The filmmaker expressed that he wanted to keep the scenes at a certain level, which ended up becoming a particularly difficult task.

Pugh will play Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Padishah Shaddam IV and Dune’s effective narrator, in the upcoming film.

The Oppenheimer actress told the outlet that she was excited to play a character that was a departure from her usual type.

Butler will play Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who was originally played by Sting in the 1984 David Lynch-directed adaptation of the novel.

The Elvis star also spoke about the harsh filming conditions that the film’s crew endured, which served to bring everyone closer together while working on the film.

“It was technically very intense because I wanted a level of realism that hadn’t been seen before… That was by far the most complex sequence I’ve ever done in my life,” he recalled.

Villeneuve later stated that he was satisfied with the work done on the scenes and was excited at the prospect of sharing them with the public.

‘Every time I see the scene, it genuinely moves me because it has exactly the visual qualities I was looking for. “I wanted it to look so real, so daring and so dangerous,” he stated.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to be released to the public on March 1.