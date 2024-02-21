Prince William Will Continue to ‘Speak Out’ After Gaza Statement: Royal Source

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Interventions on global issues close to Prince William’s heart, like his dramatic statement calling for an end to the war in Gaza Tuesday, are likely to be an ongoing feature of his tenure as Prince of Wales, with sources saying the prince will continue to speak out on issues that he believes matter.

In a clear suggestion that Tuesday’s statement—which called for an “end to fighting,” even though Israel remains implacably opposed to calls for a ceasefire—was a template for future interventions rather than a one-off, a palace source told The Daily Beast that William would likely make further comments on issues of global importance, saying, “When he feels the need to say something, he will.”

Another royal source said that William would have been less likely to make such an unambiguous statement if he were king, but said that his father King Charles had created a model whereby the heir to the throne could “speak out” on issues that mattered to them.

