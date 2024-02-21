Keke Palmer smiles big as she cuddles son Leo, one, after a day of filming The Pickup in Atlanta amid custody battle with ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer enjoyed some precious time with her son Leodis in Atlanta, Georgia, this week.

The 30-year-old actress, who recently covered Teen Vogue, was seen with a big smile on her face as she hugged the baby.

It arrived after he spent a day on set, working on the upcoming heist comedy, The Pickup, in which he stars alongside Eddie Murphy.

The Nope actress wore a black ribbed hat, matching her son’s, and also donned a long black wool coat.

She shares her son with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, also 30, with whom she has a custody dispute.

On Tuesday, Palmer wore a white printed T-shirt under her outerwear and added black sweatpants.

Her face was still completely made up from working in front of the camera as she walked towards a car with her little one.

Leo looked adorable in a black padded vest and his hat pulled down over his eyes.

In addition to The Pickup, the Hustlers star is also working on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut with Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.

Keke has a temporary restraining order against his ex-partner, which was extended for another six months last month.

She went public with her relationship with her ex-boyfriend in August 2021 and announced her pregnancy in December 2022 while hosting Saturday Night Live.

In February 2023, she gave birth to her baby.

Last November it came to light that the relationship “finally ended permanently” in early October due to the “physical and emotional abuse inflicted,” the actress claimed in her request for a restraining order.

Palmer presented surveillance footage to a Los Angeles court that showed Jackson ‘invading my home without my knowledge or consent’ and ‘threatening’ it before ‘lunging at my neck, punching me, throwing me on the couch and stealing my phone.’

The mother of one wished her online fans a happy Valentine’s Day last week.

She alleged that there had been “many instances of physical violence” with Jackson, including him “hitting” her in front of her son.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Keke said that “life is bittersweet in that sense” while alluding to the drama.

‘The way I feel about life is that you go through so many different things and you always end up somewhere beautiful. Sometimes we don’t get what we want. But it will all make sense if you give it a chance,” he told the outlet.

Elsewhere in the conversation with writer and editor Kaitlyn McNab, Keke talked about what inspired her to start her network.

“I felt like I was successful.” What more do I need?’ she mused. “I thought, ‘I’m fine.’ Now what?”

He said his mission now is to pass the torch to others while sharing his knowledge about the entertainment industry.

Keke put on a sultry display in a monochrome red look earlier this month in Los Angeles.

As for how she plans to raise her son Leodis, she stated in the interview: ‘I don’t want to raise him to be afraid. I don’t want to raise him to have no boundaries or be naive either.

‘But I want to educate him so he knows that if life is a school, go out and learn.

“I think part of the learning in this place is to love and know, first, to love yourself unconditionally, so that you know how to love others and be of service to others in a way that doesn’t harm them.” but it gives them power.”

And she explained: ‘That’s what I hope the legacy is for me. And for anyone who wants to follow me, I hope that’s what you see too.”