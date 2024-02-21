Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    A Dead Non-Binary Teen and a School Boss’ Cruel Transphobia

    A Dead Non-Binary Teen and a School Boss’ Cruel Transphobia

    Under a law signed two years ago by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, students can only use public school bathrooms that correspond with the gender designation on their birth certificate.

    That is why on Feb. 7, Nex Benedict, a non-binary, gender fluid 16-year-old sophomore at Owasso High School, was in the girls’ bathroom with another student, who is trans.

    The pair encountered three older girls, and a physical altercation ensued. In a statement on Tuesday, the school said the incident lasted just two minutes before other students and a staff member intervened. By then, Nex, who used they/them pronouns, had landed on the floor, suffering a blow to the head. Nobody summoned an ambulance.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

