Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Say Feds Mistook ‘Lines of Sawdust’ for Cocaine

Attorneys for Hunter Biden accused Special Counsel Davis Weiss’ office of mistaking lines of sawdust for cocaine in court documents alleging drug use by the first son—a blunder they argued was unbecoming of the office.

“Mistaking sawdust for cocaine sounds more like a storyline from one of the 1980’s Police Academy comedies than what should be expected in a high-profile prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice,” Biden’s lawyers snarked in a new filing.

While digging through his electronics, investigators executing a search warrant found photos and videos that Biden had taken of “apparent cocaine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia,” as they described it in an exhibit filed last week as evidence that he had been lying about his drug usage when he bought a gun in Delaware in 2018.

