Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    News

    Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Say Feds Mistook ‘Lines of Sawdust’ for Cocaine

    By

    Feb 21, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Say Feds Mistook ‘Lines of Sawdust’ for Cocaine

    Getty Images/Department of Justice

    Attorneys for Hunter Biden accused Special Counsel Davis Weiss’ office of mistaking lines of sawdust for cocaine in court documents alleging drug use by the first son—a blunder they argued was unbecoming of the office.

    “Mistaking sawdust for cocaine sounds more like a storyline from one of the 1980’s Police Academy comedies than what should be expected in a high-profile prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice,” Biden’s lawyers snarked in a new filing.

    While digging through his electronics, investigators executing a search warrant found photos and videos that Biden had taken of “apparent cocaine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia,” as they described it in an exhibit filed last week as evidence that he had been lying about his drug usage when he bought a gun in Delaware in 2018.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Hosts forced to stay away from Joe Biden’s campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19: President arrives in California as he builds war chest

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    Baulkham Hills, North Parramatta triple death tragedy: Inside the humdrum suburban life of the martial arts master accused of murdering an entire family

    Feb 21, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump leadership PAC spent nearly $3M on legal bills in January

    Feb 21, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Hosts forced to stay away from Joe Biden’s campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19: President arrives in California as he builds war chest

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    Baulkham Hills, North Parramatta triple death tragedy: Inside the humdrum suburban life of the martial arts master accused of murdering an entire family

    Feb 21, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump leadership PAC spent nearly $3M on legal bills in January

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    Citigroup just boosted its CEO’s pay to $26 million even as it plans to slash thousands of jobs

    Feb 21, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy