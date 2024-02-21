Coronation Street’s Bruce Jones, 71, makes wrestling debut in surprise career move after his character Les Battersby was axed from the soap

Coronation Street’s Bruce Jones had a surprise career move and was seen making his wrestling debut over the weekend.

The actor, 71, who played Les Battersby in the soap for ten years before being fired in 2007, took to the ring at Manchester’s Trinity Sports Center on Saturday.

Paying homage to his on-screen character, he rocked his famous double denim for the event hosted by Sovereign Pro Wrestling.

Thrilling the 200 attendees, Bruce declared: ‘They don’t call it Batters-by for nothing!’

He entered the room for Status Quo’s Rockin’ All Over The World, shaking hands with fans on his way to the ring.

During the match, he was seen throwing another fighter to the ground before being knocked down himself.

Explaining how his new career move came about, Bruce said The Guardian He was supposed to make a cameo as Les, but it “got out of control.”

He added that the organizers had asked: “You don’t mind getting hit a little in the ring, do you?”

Bruce was fired from Coronation Street due to his alcohol consumption and in 2015 revealed he was receiving benefits after spending his £1million fortune.

The actor had two homes repossessed and at one point only had £14 to his name.

He also broke up with his wife and had to return to live in a caravan.

Bruce earned £140,000 a year at his peak and pocketed more than £1 million during his run on Coronation Street.

In 2020, Bruce and his co-star Vicky Entwistle had a tearful reunion on Loose Women when they saw each other for the first time in several years.

The actors, who played Janice and Les Battersby in Coronation Street, were close friends during their time on the soap and were both excited to see each other again.

Getting emotional, Vicky said: ‘[It’s been] years [since we’ve seen each other] – four years, maybe five. You still look gorgeous!’

Bruce replied, “You too, you look absolutely beautiful, you’ve never changed.” I’m about to cry looking at you, the memories flood me.

Vicky tearfully responded: ‘I promised myself I wouldn’t cry, I’m sorry!’

Bruce admitted: ‘I owe a lot to Vicky. Thank you very much Vicky. I’m back, I’m in top shape!’

Explaining their on-screen bond, Bruce said: “The first day we met, we clicked. It was great for me to have an actress of Vicky’s level. We just gelled and became The Battersbys.

Bruce and Vicky joined Coronation Street in 1997, with Bruce leaving 10 years later and Vicky leaving the soap in 2011 (pictured in 1999).

“At first we were both scared. When we read the first scripts, I thought we would never get our way, that they would hate us.

‘But we did it. We worked hard and we achieved it. Vicky helped me get through a lot of things. I just wanted to be an actor.

‘The first two years they hated us… I think even my mother scolded me. She told me that if she did anything against Mr. Ken Barlow, that good man, not to come home!

Explaining why she had become emotional, Vicky said: ‘I think just seeing his little face. We laughed a lot.

We used to nag each other like you wouldn’t believe. They would say “cut” and we would laugh out loud at what we had to say or do; It was really scandalous. We thought, “We’re going to ruin this show!”

‘We had both been seeing him separately for years. Then all of a sudden he has to headbutt Curly and I have to yell at everyone. We thought, “No one will like us!” And to be honest, I don’t think they did!’

Asked if they would consider returning, Vicky said: “If they gave us the Rovers, Bruce, what do you think?” Would you be willing to do it with me?

Bruce added: ‘I would. But I would only come back to you.’

Vicky replied: ‘Yes, I don’t want you back with anyone else!’

