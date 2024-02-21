Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Donald Trump’s Cash Crunch Just Got Much, Much Worse

    Feb 21, 2024
    Donald Trump’s Cash Crunch Just Got Much, Much Worse

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    As Donald Trump’s legal troubles consume more and more of his time, they’re also consuming more of his donors’ money—and there’s a huge hole in the bucket.

    On Tuesday, Trump’s “Save America” leadership political action committee reported raising just $8,508 from donors in the entire month of January, while spending about $3.9 million, according to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission.

    Nearly $3 million of that overall spending total was used for one purpose: to pay lawyers.

