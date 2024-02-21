Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Lindsey Graham Is Officially a Terrorist Now (According to Russia)

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was added to a list of “terrorists and extremists” kept by Russian authorities, just one day after accusing President Vladimir Putin of murdering political opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to Russian state media.

    The South Carolina lawmaker called for Russia to be designated a state sponsor of terrorism by the U.S. government, saying Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation that Navalny had been “murdered by Putin.”

    “Let’s make them pay a price for killing Navalny,” he added.

