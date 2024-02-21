Baulkham Hills, North Parramatta triple death tragedy: Inside the humdrum suburban life of the martial arts master accused of murdering an entire family

A Taekwando master was living a normal suburban life with his wife and two children before he allegedly killed a mother, her husband and a young child.

Kwang Kyung Yoo, 49, owner of Lion’s Taekwondo in North Parramatta and also known as ‘Master Lion’, is under arrest in connection with the alleged triple murder of Min Cho, 41, her husband Steven, 39, and his 7 year old son. -older boy.

Police will allege he strangled the woman and child to death at his Taekwando studio on Monday night before driving his white BMW X5 to his home in Baulkham Hills.

Yoo is accused of fatally stabbing her husband during an “altercation” at the home.

He then allegedly drove to Sydney’s Westmead Hospital covered in blood, where he was treated for knife wounds to his chest, arms and stomach.

He underwent surgery before being arrested by police last night and charges are expected to be laid later today.

Detectives were seen canvassing the neighborhood around Yoo’s home in North Kellyville, in Sydney’s northwest, as the investigation into the tragedy continued on Wednesday.

A surprised neighbor said Yoo, his wife and their children (a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy) seemed like a “normal family.”

The last time he saw Yoo was on Saturday when the Taekwando master was outside mowing his lawn.

“They are very calm, but very nice,” he said. “He seemed calm and normally reserved.

“But overall there were no fights, no noise, nothing.”

The neighbor said Yoo had recently started working as a lecturer at Macquarie University about seven months ago, while his wife is a housewife and the children go to a private school.

On the other hand, Yoo continued to run his popular Taekwando studio at night.

However, the neighbor revealed that Yoo revealed that the business was having financial problems.

“The business was closing,” he said. ‘He told me it was difficult. During Covid it was really bad, but then it struggled a bit.

After allegedly killing Min Cho and the child, Yoo is said to have driven her white BMW X5 to her home in Baulkham Hills (pictured), where he is accused of killing her husband, Steven Cho.

A neighbor revealed that Yoo had admitted that his martial arts business (pictured) was struggling financially and that he was talking about closing it.

A neighbor said he last saw Yoo when the taekwondo expert was mowing the lawn as usual on Saturday at the family home in North Kellyville (pictured).

“He’s been talking about closing it for the past year.”

Police spent Tuesday morning knocking on the doors of houses in the area, asking for CCTV footage that might be available.

The neighbor said yesterday was one of the few times he saw visitors at Yoo’s house.

‘There were some people at the front talking to the police. I think they were his relatives,’ he said.

“The police were here most of the day, from mid-morning until three in the afternoon.”