Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Kari Lake Is Empty-Handed When Pressed About Arizona Election Claims

    Kari Lake Is Empty-Handed When Pressed About Arizona Election Claims

    Caitlin O’Hara/Reuters

    When it comes to Kari Lake’s debunked theory of widespread election fraud in her 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race, she’s not even sure “who exactly stole the election,” she admitted Monday.

    During an interview on Arizona’s KTAR News 92.3 FM, Lake’s false claims were challenged by the station’s legal analyst, Barry Markson.

    “My question is, as you’ve been saying for three years, or for two years: can you tell us who stole the election from you and how they did it, and if you can’t or you don’t want to, that’s okay, but I want to make sure the question is there in front of you,” Markso said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

