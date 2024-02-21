Taylor Swift’s wild tip ‘leaks’ after low-key visit to Sydney restaurant… but there’s one problem

Taylor Swift’s huge restaurant tip was apparently leaked on Wednesday during her visit to a Sydney restaurant, but it was later revealed that not everything was as it seemed.

The global megastar, 34, made a surprisingly low-key visit to Pellegrino 2000 in Surry Hills with Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday in the middle of her Australian Eras tour.

His visit surprised locals and fans rushed to the restaurant to catch a glimpse of the Cruel Summer hitmaker as Swiftie mania continues to sweep the country.

Peter Deppeler, known as ‘Intern Pete’ on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, claimed to have inside knowledge of Taylor’s visit after he headed to the location.

Reports quickly circulated that Taylor had left a huge $300 tip on a $620 bill after Pete claimed he had a copy of the pop star’s food receipt, showing a piece of paper live on Sunrise.

However, at the KIIS breakfast, Pete admitted that it had all been a joke and that he never had a copy of the order, and presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson revealed that it was actually a receipt from Kmart.

After getting her hands on the paper, Jackie told listeners, “In front of the Kmart receipt is an actual piece of paper where she wrote down the lies she was going to tell.”

Kylie Sandilands also criticized him for speculating that Taylor had enjoyed Pad Thai, despite it being an Italian restaurant.

Pete’s interview on Sunrise became even more chaotic when Kyle broke the show’s expensive microphone by throwing water on Pete.

The microphone stopped working after Kyle walked by and threw a bucket of water at him while pretending to give inside information about what Taylor had eaten.

‘What happened? What happened to your microphone? asked confused host Natalie Barr.

‘It seems like you’re underwater now… aren’t you allowed to talk about this?’ Matt Shirvington questioned, before saying they had not discovered what was “really” on the receipt.

A Sunrise producer then called into the radio show and Kyle explained that he decided to throw water on Pete during the live segment.

“That microphone was worth $10,000, so it’s worth covering that bill,” the producer said.

“We’ll cover that,” Kyle responded.

Kyle later joked that Pete “deserved” to be dragged off the TV with the bucket of water because of his prank.

Taylor had literally stopped traffic on Tuesday when she stepped out to dinner in Sydney at Pellegrino 2000 for her surprisingly low-key outing.

He is currently enjoying four days of rest and relaxation in Harbor City after his Eras Tour took Melbourne by storm, selling out three days at the famous MCG.

The megastar flew into Sydney on Monday afternoon and will be staying at Crown’s presidential villa in Barangaroo ahead of his three shows at the Accor Stadium this weekend.

On Tuesday morning, her private jet took off on a flight bound for Honolulu, amid reports that she was headed there to pick up her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Travis dropped a big hint that he might be heading to Australia on this week’s episode of his New Heights podcast, stating that he would be “venturing to an island very soon” and the best ones would be “south” of the US.

He added that next week’s podcast is a pre-recorded guest episode in which he does not appear, leading fans to believe he would join his girlfriend in Sydney and perhaps travel with her to Singapore for her shows in the first week of March.

Rumors are also growing that Taylor and Travis will enjoy a romantic vacation together in Queensland during their stay in Australia.

Taylor will perform four shows in Sydney from Friday 23 February to Monday 26 February.