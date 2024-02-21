Aaron Rodgers goes hiking with fellow anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr as the independent presidential candidate hails quarterback’s ‘amazing Achilles’ after injury wrecked his Jets season

Aaron Rodgers was photographed walking with fellow anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Candidate praised New York Jets quarterback’s ‘incredible Achilles tendon’

Kennedy, who is running in the presidential election as an independent candidate, praised the New York Jets quarterback’s “incredible Achilles tendon” as he posed for a photo on social media.

Rodgers suffered a devastating Achilles injury on the Jets’ first series of the season that caused him to miss his entire first year in New York.

The veteran would have been in contention for a playoff appearance if the Jets had made the postseason, but his dismal form ensured they missed out.

Rodgers now continues to enjoy the offseason and was photographed walking with Kennedy Jr, although his location is still unclear.

Rodgers has attracted a lot of criticism in recent months for his off-field antics.

During a Jan. 2 appearance on Pat McAfee’s ESPN show, he hinted that Jimmy Kimmel might appear on a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire accused of sex trafficking involving underage victims before committing suicide.

That escalated a long-running feud between the ABC late-night show star and Rodgers. It was also embarrassing for Disney, the parent company of both networks.

Kimmel, who denied any association with Epstein, threatened Rodgers with a lawsuit over the comment and said the NFL star was putting his family in danger.

In another episode, he also embarked on a huge monologue, ranting about a number of topics including Covid-19 vaccines and the spread of misinformation.

In October last year he also called Travis Kelce ‘Mr Pfizer’ after Taylor Swift’s boyfriend starred in a vaccination commercial.

The former Packers quarterback misled the public in August 2021 when he said he would be “immunized” against the coronavirus, which fans and media alike interpreted to mean he was vaccinated.

However, his vaccination status was revealed months later when he tested positive for COVID.

Kennedy launched an independent presidential bid in October after challenging Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Kennedy came under fire in July 2023 for making comments that were widely condemned as anti-Semitic, while claiming that Covid-19 had been targeted to save Chinese and Ashkenazi Jews.

Kennedy is the son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, assassinated in 1968, and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, assassinated in 1963.

He first announced his run for the White House in April 2023, and later said he planned to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

But in October he announced that he wanted to become independent of the two political parties and launched an independent presidential candidacy.

Earlier this month he issued a public apology after his Super PAC supporters aired a $7 million Super Bowl ad reminiscent of the 1960 JFK commercial.

A DailyMail.com report last week also revealed how 14 disillusioned staffers abandoned his campaign citing lavish spending and mismanagement.