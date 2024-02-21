Taylor Swift fans who missed out on tickets to pop megastar’s Australian Eras tour go see Filipino drag queen Taylor Sheesh in Melbourne

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

While record numbers flocked to the MCG over the weekend, thousands of Swifties gathered at a different location.

At Melbourne’s Federation Square, Filipino drag queen Taylor Sheesh, 29, treated thousands of fans who missed out on tickets to the Eras tour to an hour-and-a-half-long reenactment.

The drag star has been professionally posing as the global megastar since 2017.

The 29-year-old treated an estimated crowd of 10,000 to a free lip-sync performance.

Speaking to ABC, Sheesh revealed that he constantly had to re-watch social media videos to perfect the recreation of the concert.

Filipino drag queen Taylor Sheesh, 29, invited thousands of fans who missed out on tickets to the Eras tour to a free hour-long re-enactment.

While record numbers flocked to the MCG over the weekend, thousands of Swifties gathered at a different location.

‘Although I have already seen her a million times, to memorize and practice her nuances, her smile and her choreography.’

Fans took to social media praising the impressionist.

TikTok user April Stafford uploaded a video saying, “When you miss Taylor Swift but Miss Taylor SHEESH delivers.”

‘Were the tickets for my era tour a scam? Yes. Did I go see Taylor Sheesh? yes.’@t.alia.bsl posted on TikTok.

It comes as Sydney Swifties have shown their passionate dedication to Taylor Swift, queuing for hours and handing out thousands of dollars worth of Eras Tour merchandise.

There were wild scenes at the Olympic Park on Wednesday morning as fans queued for up to seven hours to get the first rights to the collection.

What they didn’t know was that Taylor herself was inside the arena doing a sound check while fans lined up at the merchandise stand outside.

The Drag Queen has been professionally posing as the global megastar since 2017

Fans Leyla Prior and Mackenzie Palmer said they have already spent around $4000 between them on the event.

“The tickets were about $1600, then the merchandise was probably $1000, the flights for me from Queensland, I spent about $500 and then the bracelets and the suits were probably another $500 each,” Ms Palmer said .

Despite shelling out a fortune for the event, the couple were unfazed and said they were grateful to be among the lucky fans who saw Swift take the stage this weekend.

Booths will be open between 10am and 6pm on Wednesday and Thursday this week, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.