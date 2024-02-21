North Parramatta: NSW Fire and rescue save six people from their balconies as apartment block goes up in flames

<!–

A dozen fire engines and more than 40 firefighters were called to North Parramatta, in Sydney’s west, at 2am on Wednesday after a fire started on the ground floor of a three-storey complex.

The fire threatened to spread through the roof space between the levels and the intense smoke prevented the occupants of the upper floors from escaping, forcing them to seek shelter on the balconies.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews used ladders to rescue the six residents and four other people escaped via a different ladder.

Six people had to be rescued from their balconies due to intense smoke and flames. Four other people escaped down a staircase

Forty firefighters were on the scene fighting the fire and are still investigating the cause of the fire, which had four people hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished in approximately one hour.

The building suffered extensive smoke damage, requiring several residents to be provided with temporary housing until repairs were made.

Four residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators found the fire started in a garage that had been converted into a unit, but have not yet determined the cause.