    Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at ‘Preposterous’ George Santos Lawsuit

    Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at ‘Preposterous’ George Santos Lawsuit

    ABC

    After returning from what he described as an “eventful” holiday weekend, Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday had one question at the top of his mind: “Did anyone else get sued by George Santos this weekend?”

    More than two months after Kimmel, using a bevy of pseudonyms, got George Santos to record all sorts of bizarre Cameo videos—which the late-night host then promptly shared with viewers—the disgraced former congressman is now suing Kimmel, ABC, and Disney (the network’s parent company) over the prank.

    “I am currently embroiled in the most preposterous lawsuit of all time,” Kimmel shared. “George Santos—a man Republicans kicked out of congress for being a fraud—is suing me for fraud!” Which the host thinks is quite rude, frankly, “because we did a nice thing. We supported him by ordering his Cameo videos.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

