Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff hints that some guests at his Oregon farm may have filmed ‘dirty, obscene stuff’ during their stay

Season 25 of TLC’s Little People, Big World debuted with two new episodes on Tuesday, and star Matt Roloff made a strange admission.

Roloff, 62, was at his Oregon farm when his fiancée Caryn Chandler returned from a vacation in Arizona and offered up his recent guests who were “filming” things at the farm.

“People were filming and we didn’t know if they were filming dirty, obscene things,” Roloff said in a confession, which comes months after Audrey Roloff announced she was pregnant.

‘We are tightening the rules on what people can do. “You can’t come here and create a porn video or something,” she told Caryn.

Chandler laughingly asked how he knew what kind of videos were being filmed, even though he didn’t want them to recognize his house.

“Well, we wouldn’t, but it would show up and someone would say, ‘Isn’t that Roloff’s living room?’” Roloff added.

Roloff had initially put what is known as ‘the big house’ on his estate up for sale in May 2022, although just a few months later in October he converted it to a short-term rental.

‘The short-term rental concept has been very, very good. “We are almost complete,” adds Roloff in the premiere.

“I would say my ultimate goal would still be to sell the north side, but I’m going to do this short-term rental now, while the economy is in question,” he clarified.

Aside from potential X-rated tenants, Roloff added that there have also been issues with other tenants.

‘You like to think that when you do these short-term rentals, you’ll just have these cute little families. Grandma and the kids,” he told Chandler, who joked, “Like a Roloff reunion.”

“We had that once, but of the 20 or 30 we’ve had so far, every scenario is different,” he admitted.

“One group comes and it’s going to be wonderful, but there are other times where people try to put wine glasses in the garbage disposal and we have shards of glass in the garbage disposal, that was interesting.” There was a pool cue on the wall,” he added.

The premiere comes months after Audrey Roloff announced that she was pregnant and expecting her fourth child with her husband Jeremy.

The Little People, Big World stars already share daughter Ember, six, and sons Bode, three, and Radley, two.

The couple revealed the happy news in an adorable family video on Instagram on Monday.

The family stood in a row surrounded by autumn leaves, whispering the news to each other.

At the end of the line, little Radley exclaimed that he was going to be a “big brother” as Jeremy held up four fingers.