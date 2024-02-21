Daisy Lowe wows in a lace corset and navy co-ord as she leads the arrivals at a London Fashion Week bash

Daisy Lowe led the glamorous arrivals at the Pendulum App closing party during London Fashion Week at Home House on Tuesday night.

The model, 35, who welcomed her first child 10 months ago, cut an elegant figure in a black lace corset which she wore with a loose-fitting navy ensemble.

Daisy wore her elegant black flowing dress in a baggy style and opted for light makeup with a smear of matte red lipstick to complete the look.

During the night, the DJ jumped on a set of decks to entertain party guests, including Made In Chelsea’s Sophie Herman and Amber Le Bon.

Amber, 34, put on an elegant show in a loose-fitting black floral-print silk dress, which she paired with a pair of lace-detailed heels.

Daisy Lowe led the glamorous arrivals at the Pendulum App closing party during London Fashion Week at Home House on Tuesday night.

The model, 35, who welcomed her first child 10 months ago, cut an elegant figure in a black lace corset which she wore with a loose-fitting navy ensemble.

During the night, the DJ hopped onto a deck set to entertain party guests, including Made In Chelsea’s Sophie Herman and Amber Le Bon.

Meanwhile, Sophie, 37, looked glamorous in a black suit with gem-encrusted lapels, which the reality star teamed with a pair of red heels.

Sophie wore her blonde hair up in a ponytail and opted for glamorous makeup, while accessorizing it with a pair of dazzling earrings.

Daisy and her fiancé Jordan welcomed baby Ivy into the world in April 2023 and announced the happy news via Instagram.

She wrote at the time: ‘Our Easter egg has finally hatched! Ivy Love Saul, you have made all my dreams come true – the girl of our dreams.

‘I have never known happiness or love like this. I can’t stop crying tears of joy. Happy Easter, Lovelies.’

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram in October 2022, while posting a sweet photo of her baby bump, admitting that she was “swinging wildly between excitement and nervousness.”

It came just weeks after she and Jordan confirmed their engagement, with the property developer popping the question after two years of dating.

Daisy has been candid about postpartum life since welcoming baby Ivy, saying she is “so proud of what my body has achieved.”

Daisy flashed a pearly white smile as she became the life of the party.

While Daisy kept the music alive throughout the night, many famous friends swooned over her talent as Alfie Goofey posed with the musical sensation.

When Daisy stepped out on the red carpet, she put on a very busty display in a lace bralette and no shirt.

Amber, 34, put on an elegant show in a loose-fitting black floral-print silk dress, which she paired with a pair of lace-detailed heels.

Meanwhile, Sophie, 37, looked glamorous in a black suit with gem-encrusted lapels, which the reality star teamed with a pair of red heels.

Amber later added a black coat and metallic bag to her look.

Victoria Brown dazzled in a dazzling hot pink suit that featured tiny silver studs throughout.

The model and presenter put on a pair of heels and styled her hair in curls.

Nadiya Bychkova was also spotted at the stunning after-party as she stepped out in a tailored white jacket and sheer nude skirt.

The Ukrainian dancer, 34, put on a busty display for the star-studded evening and opted to ditch her bra and T-shirt for the drinking affair.

Roxy Horner showed off her unique sense of style by opting for a red and black spotted two-piece pantsuit.

The 32-year-old model added inches to her statuesque figure while wearing a pair of sky-high shiny black stilettos.

Roxy accessorized her statement look with a pair of jeweled gold earrings and a simple gold chain.

Posing in a bikini three months after giving birth, she wrote on her Instagram page: ‘3 months of motherhood and this is where I am.’ I’m still breastfeeding. I am still me…

‘I have to remember that 3 months is not that long for my body to recover. I feel so overwhelmed by love and magic as well as exhaustion…

I’m sitting here while Ivy takes a nap. Everyone says you have to sleep while the baby sleeps… I’ve never been very good at listening to what people say.

‘I’m trying to remember to be kind to myself, that my body made our daring little angel.

‘This photo was taken at a time when I was feeling very proud of what my body had achieved… and I put on the bikini for the first time.

‘The greatest love and respect to all humans trying to love their own amazing bodies. We are all made of stardust.’

Amber Le Bon looked sensational as always, as she attended the event in a black satin floral dress that featured delicate white flowers.

Sophie channeled her inner Dorothy for the event as she flaunted her toes in bright red strappy heels that matched her impeccable red manicure.

Sophie wore her blonde hair in a ponytail and opted for glamorous makeup.

She accessorized with a pair of dazzling earrings and an oversized coat draped over her shoulders.