BUSINESS LIVE: Bumper January budget surplus; HSBC profits hit $30.3bn; BAE Systems earnings jump

Rachael Griffin, Tax and Financial Planning Expert at Quilter:

‘With the Government’s Spring Budget now just two weeks away, the impact of its current tax policy has been laid bare this morning, as new HMRC figures reveal April PAYE and NIC1 income tax receipts from 2023 to January 2024 were £336.2 billion, which is equivalent to £336.2 billion. 22.7 billion more than in the same period last year.

‘This skyrocketing tax take has persisted even though these figures include the first month of the government’s 2% cut to National Insurance from 12% to 10% for the main rate of Class 1 employee NICs. Although time will tell whether the NI cut will cause a slowdown in the rate at which this increase in tax collection grows, the fiscal drag effect caused by the frozen income tax thresholds, coupled with wage growth driven by Inflation will likely keep the figure rising.

‘The cut to NI allows basic rate taxpayers to save a maximum of £754 a year. However, these savings are already being consumed as households face higher costs elsewhere, such as the council tax increase coming from April. The changes mean the average Band D household will now face an annual bill of £2,168, an increase of £103 compared to the current financial year.

‘Given the pressures on households, rumors suggest the government is considering a further income tax or NI cut during the budget. Polls suggest the Conservatives are struggling, so we can expect them to pull out all the stops on the budget in an attempt to sway voters as we get closer to the election. If a further cut were to materialize as part of this, we could see a considerable drop in tax revenue.