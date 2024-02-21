Constable Anthony Woods: Major update in the alleged murder of Perth cop as Reagan Ainslie Chown enters pleas

<!–

The man accused of fatally knocking down a young police officer admitted stealing and driving the car but denies murdering the officer, a court heard.

Reagan Ainslie Chown, 23, appeared at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court in Perth on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to reckless driving to escape police during a chase in a stolen Holden Cruze.

But he has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Constable Anthony Woods, 28, who was allegedly hit by the car at Ascot on June 8 last year.

The officer and his colleague had stopped the vehicle and were attempting to detain three occupants when Officer Woods was allegedly dragged underneath while the car was reversing.

Officer Woods was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died on June 11.

He became the 88th WA police officer to lose his life in the line of duty.

Constable Anthony Woods was allegedly hit by the car at Ascot on June 8.

Officer Woods had only been on the force for about three years and had just passed his parole when he died.

He was sacked at Optus Stadium on 7 July.

In a statement after his death, Officer Woods’ family said they were devastated.

“He was a devoted husband and loving son, brother and uncle who was taken from this earth too soon,” they said.

‘Anthony will be remembered as a fun, hard-working man who loved the West Coast Eagles and playing with his teammates.

“He brought light and laughter to every situation, and his wicked sense of humor is irreplaceable.

‘Our pain at this time is indescribable and we are comforted by the great love of the community.

“We ask that you keep Anthony’s memory alive by telling stories of all the good times you had with him.”

Officer Woods (pictured with his wife) was allegedly dragged under the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital three days later.

Hundreds of Western Australian police officers attended Constable Woods’ funeral at Perth’s Optus Stadium last July (pictured)

Police Commissioner Colonel Blanch said the young officer had been trying to keep the community safe.

“It was the type of interaction any of our officers can encounter on any day or night of the year, reminding us of the ever-present dangers police officers face,” he said.

Constable Woods’ name has been added to the memorial wall at the WA Police Academy in Joondalup, opposite the flame of remembrance.

Chown will next appear before the Washington Supreme Court on June 10.