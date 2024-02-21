Wayne Rooney recalls the moment Roy Keane told him to ‘go f***’ himself after changing the TV channel from rugby league to X Factor… as ex-Man United star reveals former team-mate was left ‘fuming’ over the incident

Wayne Rooney has recalled a heated row that left his former team-mate Roy Keane “furious” during his days at Manchester United.

The former Red Devils spent a year and a half together at Old Trafford before Keane ended up leaving to join Celtic in 2005 after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson.

While many would assume the former United stars got along well, given their success on the field, Rooney has revealed that the duo actually had a falling out early on.

Talking about the Stay with football On the podcast, Rooney recalled the incident, saying: “He’s watching rugby league (Roy Keane) so I was sitting there, it was outside Newcastle, and you had to leave the room to get your food.” I think it was my second or third game.

‘He came out and I switched it to The X Factor and hid the remote. So he went back in, furious. And we were sitting there, and the next thing I know, he got up and unplugged the TV.

‘I don’t even know if he knows, but around midnight, club security knocked on my door and asked for the remote. And I was like, ‘I have no idea where it is!’

Keane, along with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Jill Scott, was present on the podcast episode and was also offered the opportunity to reflect on the incident.

The former Man United captain said: “I like my rugby league and there was a good game, I came back and knew the lads were up to no good, the usual, these lads are very immature.”

“And I was like, ‘where’s the control?’ and of course The X Factor was on. Anyway, I wouldn’t say I went away angry, but I went to bed and knew he (Rooney) had done it.

“But he was new to the club so I thought: ‘Give him a chance, you don’t want to be too hard on him.’

‘The next morning we went down to breakfast and he came up to me and said, ‘Did you find the controls?’ – and I was going to be polite to him, but when he said that, I said, ‘fuck you.’ We recovered after that!’

Elsewhere in the podcast, Rooney admitted he would “walk to Manchester City” if Pep Guardiola asked him to be his assistant and praised him as the best manager in the Premier League.

The former United teammates were able to reflect together on the incident in the podcast

Keane claimed he was “going to be polite to him” but ended up insulting the United star.

The Spaniard has transformed City into the most dominant team in European football since arriving at the Etihad in 2016, leading them to a historic treble last season.

Guardiola has won 12 major trophies at City and remains on course to lift their fourth consecutive Premier League title, having finished top of the league in five of the last six seasons.

“It depends (on whether I would ever be an assistant): if Pep Guardiola came in and asked me to be his assistant, would you walk there!” he said in the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast with sky bet.

“But you see what (Mikel) Arteta is doing now and I firmly believe that a lot of that is due to what Guardiola was doing and therefore it depends on what the situation is.”

