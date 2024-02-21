Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Interior Minister visits Sidon to address security developments

    By

    Feb 21, 2024

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, on Wednesday arrived at the Sidon Serail, where he was received by the Governor of the South, Mansour Daou, the Commander of the Southern Regional Area in the Internal Security Forces, Brigadier General Majed Al-Ayoubi, and the leaders of security apparatuses in the Southern Governorate.

    Minister Mawlawi, accompanied by security leaders, then proceeded to Governor Daou#39;s office to convene a security meeting aimed at discussing the latest developments amid the volatile security situation in the south, particularly the Zionist airstrikes that targeted industrial facilities in the town of Al-Ghazieh last Monday.

