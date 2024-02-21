Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Security update: Enemy intensifies aerial raids on southern Lebanon’s western sector

    NNA – The Israeli enemy on Wednesday escalated its aerial bombardment on southern Lebanonrsquo;s western sector, targeting Umm Al-Tut and Shehein in renewed airstrikes.nbsp;

    Enemy warplanes also targeted a residential area in Al-Mashaa in Majdal Zoun. Ambulances affiliated with the Islamic Scouting Mission transported individuals sustaining moderate injuries from the strike , which hit a residence in the town of Majdal Zoun to hospitals in Tyre. The Lebanese Civil Defense reported another injury.

    Israeli warplanes also conducted an airstrike targeting the southern Lebanese town of Al-Khiyam.

    After midnight, enemy warplanes raided the heights of Mount Safi in the Tufah region, launching two air-to-ground missiles, resulting in smoke billowing from the targeted area.

    The enemy also artillery targeted the outskirts of the towns of Tyr Harfa, Al-Jebbein, Adaisseh, and Majdal Zoun (Wadi Hassan).

