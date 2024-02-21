Israeli occupation commits new massacres on the 138th day of its aggression on Gaza Strip

NNA – Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Wednesday at dawn in a new massacres committed by the Israeli occupation on the 138thnbsp;day of its ongoing aggression on the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media reported that the occupation aircraft launched a series of raids on several areas in the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, where they bombed a house in al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, which led to the martyrdom of eight Palestinians, mostly children.

Meanwhile, 6 Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in a shelling by occupation tanks that targeted the displaced people in al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunus, bringing the death toll in the city during the past 24 hours to 26 martyrs.

The number of martyrs in Nuseirat camp and Deir al-Balah City in central Gaza Strip also rose to 34 martyrs during the past hours, in addition to the martyrdom of dozens and the injury of others in al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, as a result of the ongoing occupation air strikes on Palestinian homes.

Palestinian media reported that the majority of martyrs and wounded are still under the rubble of homes, and it is impossible for ambulance and rescue crews to reach them due to the intense bombardment by occupation aircraft and tanks.–agenciesnbsp;

========R.H.