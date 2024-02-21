Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    News

    Navalny’s Mom Files Lawsuit Demanding Access to Her Son’s Body

    By

    Feb 21, 2024 , , , , ,
    Navalny’s Mom Files Lawsuit Demanding Access to Her Son’s Body

    Alexei Navalny YouTube via Reuters

    Alexei Navalny’s mother has filed a lawsuit demanding the release of her son’s body, Russian state media reported Wednesday.

    Lyudmila Navalnaya has been attempting to retrieve the opposition activist’s remains since Saturday following his death a day earlier in a penal colony. She has now filed a complaint concerning “illegal actions and decisions” with a court in the Arctic city of Salekhard disputing officials’ refusal to let her bury her son, according to TASS.

    A closed-door hearing in the case is scheduled for March 4, the court said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jurgen Klopp’s agent speaks out on links to Bayern Munich, on the day it emerges Germany’s top manager job will be vacant as he leaves Liverpool

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs DENIES gang rape of 17-year-old girl in Manhattan recording studio and claims photo showing her sitting on his lap ‘isn’t accurate’

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    I’m a man who created a sexy female AI influencer to make extra money. It’s been harder and weirder than I thought.

    Feb 21, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Jurgen Klopp’s agent speaks out on links to Bayern Munich, on the day it emerges Germany’s top manager job will be vacant as he leaves Liverpool

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs DENIES gang rape of 17-year-old girl in Manhattan recording studio and claims photo showing her sitting on his lap ‘isn’t accurate’

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    I’m a man who created a sexy female AI influencer to make extra money. It’s been harder and weirder than I thought.

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    The Tesla chair was meant to rein in Elon Musk, but she’s shunned the spotlight. A court ruling has dragged her into it.

    Feb 21, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy