Navalny’s Mom Files Lawsuit Demanding Access to Her Son’s Body

Alexei Navalny YouTube via Reuters

Alexei Navalny’s mother has filed a lawsuit demanding the release of her son’s body, Russian state media reported Wednesday.

Lyudmila Navalnaya has been attempting to retrieve the opposition activist’s remains since Saturday following his death a day earlier in a penal colony. She has now filed a complaint concerning “illegal actions and decisions” with a court in the Arctic city of Salekhard disputing officials’ refusal to let her bury her son, according to TASS.

A closed-door hearing in the case is scheduled for March 4, the court said.

