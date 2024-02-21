Michael Ian Black: West Virginia Republicans Want to Throw Librarians in Jail

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

We’ve got to do something about these sexy, sexy libraries. Instead of public spaces that house books and other collections that are free of charge to borrow, today’s libraries are little more than recruiting stations for drag queens and aggrieved minorities trying to turn our children into godless monsters hellbent on transforming our once-great nation into Queer Valhalla.

Dewey Decimal would hang his head in shame. Something has to be done! Thank white Jesus that somebody is finally taking a stand.

Last week, the West Virginia House overwhelmingly passed Bill 4653, which would “remove bona fide schools, public libraries, and museums from the list of exemptions from criminal liability relating to distribution and display to a minor of obscene material.” In essence, any teacher, librarian, or museum curator is now potentially on the hook for $25,000 and up to five years in jail if convicted.

Read more at The Daily Beast.